Motorola S11 HD Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Headset Reviewed

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Fitness enthusiasts looking for a worthy gym buddy, will want to take a look at the Motorola S11-Flex HD Bluetooth Headset. The stereo Bluetooth headphones shrug off sweat and moisture, plus stay firmly in place during workouts. It's an great music player as well and lets users take that important phone call. These headphones normally retail for $99.99 but savvy shoppers can find a much better deal on daily deal sites like Yugster.com



The Motorola S11 HD Around-The-Neck Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Headset is currently being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $19.97. The S11-HD Motorola Wireless Headset brings users high-definition sound in a light, wire-free construction. This sleek headset incorporates the latest Bluetooth v3.0 technology to allow users to enjoy music or audio books on-the-go. Users can listen to a podcast while on the way to work, or play some relaxing mood music while finishing up household chores for the day.



With the quick-charge battery, it takes only minutes to fully charge the Motorola Wireless Bluetooth Headset completely. On a full charge, users can enjoy six hours of play time or seven hours of talk time. In standby mode, the battery charge of the flex headset lasts up to six days.



Even if the headset isn't used for a few days, users don't have to worry about recharging it. With the Motorola S11 HD Headset, music can finally go everywhere the workout goes, with no wires necessary. The S11 HD Headset normally retail for $99.99 at retailers like Amazon so it's really a steal at just $19.97 on yugster.com.



The S11 HD Headset received 3 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Motorola S11-Flex HD is lightweight, wireless, sweat resistant, and comes with lots of ways to adjust its fit. The headset also charges quickly." wrote Brian Bennett. "Motorola's S11-Flex HD makes for a great workout companion but phone calls aren't its strength."



