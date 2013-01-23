Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --Motty Katz – Environmental Services Entrepreneur and Owner of Five Boro Mold Specialist, a NYC Mold Inspection and Mold Removal Company, Has Recently Been Recognized By Mainstream Media for His Contributions for Hurricane Sandy Relief Efforts in NYC.



Motty Katz of New York City is an entrepreneur and family man, who has been heralded for many achievements in environmental services. After leaving college with a degree Mr Katz has worked tirelessly to get where he is today and he is now the owner of Five Boro Mold Specialist's and has over 20 years of experience in environmental services, including flood and water damage removal, lead and asbestos removal and mold inspection and remediation services.



Featured in many publications and newspapers, Motty Katz is well known for his diligence, good business sense, and professionalism. Mr Katz and his team of highly qualified workers are a credit to the city of New York and have helped many home and property owners to date. Mr Katz has been successful in business due to his ability to look at the wider picture, branch out, and evolve with the times. After many years in corporate business, he decided to scale down and set up a smaller business to concentrate on mold removal services in NYC. While doing so Mr Katz realized there was a need for much more effective software that could make full reports suitable for home, property, and business owners, plus insurance companies, officials for the city of New York and legal proceedings. His software is now widely accepted as industry standard in many areas of New York and surrounding states.



New York City and surrounding areas are now facing a toxic mold problem due to Hurricane Sandy and it's aftermath. Many home and property owners are unaware of the dangers posed by the toxic mold now growing in their properties, which will need the help of professionals such as Five Boro Mold Specialist to remove the problem. The toxic mold can lead to many health problems such as eye and throat irritation, respiratory infections, headaches, mood changes and sinus problems.



Motty Katz and his professional and friendly crew are here to help all property owners that have suffered due to Hurricane Sandy, with a speedy response and the right equipment they can correctly assess and take control of any mold problems occurring. Working throughout NYC Five Boro Mold Specialist is a well known and trusted business with many years of experience. The attention to detail from Mr Katz and his team will take some of the burden from you and enable your property to be mold free sooner than you might think.



Motty Katz has been proudly providing NYC with water removal and water damage services, flood damage services, lead and asbestos removal services, and mold inspection and mold removal services for over twenty years. Motty Katz is a pioneer in the New York City environmental industries, creating reporting software for his NYC mold inspections and mold removal business, of which has been adopted and considered industry standard by property management companies, insurance companies, and even the court systems . As Motty Katz has been acknowledged in many ways for helping “mold” the environmental industries in NYC, he has also been featured in the NYTimes, has been covered on local TV stations, along with winning awards for his achievements for not only himself but for his many environmental businesses as well.

