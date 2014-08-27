Mount Olive Community Development Corporation Introduces One of Its Signature Youth Programs to the Community

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --On August 1, 2014, the Mount Olive CDC launched the Summer Enrichment Program. This program provides services to youth in the Greenwood Area in Pinellas County. This area is noted as one of the poorest communities as evidence by the high percentage of unemployed, increasing crime rates, and low average earnings.



The Summer Enrichment Program is the only one of its kind that provides a very unique 8-week experience program at an affordable price. For years we have been able to deliver a program without increasing our parent fees, but due to increasing costs of the program, we are forced to turned to the community and ask for your financial support.



“Our priority is to provide safe and engaging summer opportunities for all of the children of the Greenwood Area” said Pastor James Williams. “These programs benefit the entire city by providing a structured setting for our youth to learn and grow. We have a much stronger ability to improve our economy and reduce crime when we invest in our youth and provide pathways to prosperity.”



For more information visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mt-olive-cdc-youth-enrichment-programs



About Mount Olive Community Development Corporation

Mount Olive is committed to providing our Summer Enrichment Program because less than 10% of youth from the Greenwood area graduate high school. We believe that our program through its exposures to healthy meals and new activities, built-in mentorship, and strong character development classes helps youth overcome significant life barriers. We are creating a community inside of a community that is built on love, integrity, and honesty.