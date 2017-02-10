Mountain Dentistry Helps Patients in Park City Achieve Their Dream Smiles with Cosmetic Dental Services

Park City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2017 --Dental patients in Park City, UT who have always wanted to achieve a better, more confident smile can find a wide range of solutions at Mountain Dentistry with the help of Dr. Scott Kimche. Dr. Kimche offers a wide variety of cosmetic dental services, including bonding, tooth-colored fillings, veneers, and Invisalign. He customizes the services to each patient depending on their unique concerns about their smile and the outcomes they desire.



With the cosmetic services he offers, Dr. Kimche is able to help patients correct a variety of different aesthetic concerns about their smiles, including chipped, cracked, or broken teeth, excessive amalgam fillings, teeth with mild or moderate gaps, crowding, or misalignment, as well as teeth that are misshapen, too small, or too large.



Bonding is an effective and affordable solution for patients who have chips, cracks, or stains on their teeth that they would like concealed. Bonding involves a tooth-colored resin material that can be built up on the tooth's surface to re-contour teeth. It can fill gaps in between teeth, correct chipped areas of the tooth, and even cover the surface of the tooth in the instance of permanent staining.



For patients who have mild to moderate gapping, crowding, or misalignment of their teeth, Dr. Kimche is able to provide a solution for straightening their smiles without traditional braces. Invisalign clear aligners represent some of the latest technology in the industry that gives patients more flexibility and confidence about their smiles during the treatment period. The clear aligners are completely removable and practically invisible at a speaking distance. Patients are provided with a custom designed series of these clear aligners that gradually shift their teeth into alignment over the period of several months. Patients remove the aligners for eating and brushing, and are also free to remove them temporarily for special occasions like photographs, presentations, meetings, reunions, etc.



Veneers are a popular treatment that provide complete smile transformations in just 2-3 office visits. These are thin, tooth-colored shells that are fabricated to fit over the front surface of the tooth. They are effective in concealing cosmetic concerns such as staining, chipping, or cracking, and can even conceal mild gapping or uneven teeth. Veneers require minimal tooth preparation and are a virtually pain-free and hassle-free method for smile transformation.



About Dr. Scott Kimche

Dr. Kimche has more than three decades of experience as a dental professional. He is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry and has been practicing at Mountain Dentistry in Park City since 2000. He is passionate about cutting-edge technology in dentistry, and strives to offer only the latest treatments and technology at his practice.



For more information about Dr. Scott Kimche or any of the cosmetic services he offers at his Park City, UT dental office, please visit www.mountaindentistry.com.