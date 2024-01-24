Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Enriches Lives Through Quality Personal Care

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2024 --Mountain Plaza Assisted Living is much more than an exceptional assisted living and memory care community. The welcoming and personalized attention that residents receive feels more like a kindhearted neighbor offering a helping hand.



The quality of care at Mountain Plaza was inspired by a co-founder's grandmother, Allena Hickey. Her memory lives on in the form of the community's attentive, compassionate staff. Living at Mountain Plaza means that everyday tasks like cooking, cleaning, and other daily activities are taken care of by specialized, caring people. The goal is simple—to let residents enjoy life.



Mountain Plaza Assisted Living offers a variety of amenities and services, including:



- Three healthy meals daily, with snacks and refreshments available throughout the day



- Light weekly housekeeping including refreshing the bed



- Basic cable service with your favorite shows and sports



- All utilities included except personal phone and internet



- 24/7 emergency-call system and nursing staff presence



- Scheduled trips to shops, medical appointments, and church services



- Inviting and well appointed living and social spaces to entertain family and friends



- Social, learning programs and events arranged by the Life Enrichment Director



If you're looking for an assisted living or memory care community that provides quality personal care in a warm and welcoming environment, then Mountain Plaza Assisted Living is the place for you.



To learn more about Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, visit mountainplazaassistedliving.com or call 307-232-0100.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care

Located in Casper, WY, Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.