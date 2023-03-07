Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2023 --Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care offers comfortable, spacious, and safe living for seniors in Casper, Wyoming. Mountain Plaza has a dedicated staff of healthcare professionals who are available 24 hours a day to provide personalized care. Residents will receive assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and eating. Staff is also available to help with medication management and transportation needs.



Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care also offers a variety of recreational and social activities for its residents. These activities include exercise classes, arts and crafts, music therapy, and outings. In addition, Mountain Plaza provides nutritious meals, housekeeping services, and laundry services.



Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care is committed to providing a safe, comfortable and supportive environment for its residents. The staff is dedicated to providing quality care and creating a nurturing home for its residents. With its convenient location and quality services, Mountain Plaza is the perfect choice for those looking for a comfortable and secure residence in Casper, Wyoming. To learn more or to schedule a tour of Mountain Plaza's wonderful community, call 307-232-0100.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care

Located in Casper, WY, Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.