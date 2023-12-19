Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Offers All the Comforts of Home

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2023 --Residents of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living can choose from spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features nine-foot ceilings, personal air conditioning/heating controls, and a kitchenette. The apartments also have large bathrooms with comfort-height toilets, walk-in showers, and easy-access doors.



In addition to the spacious apartments, Mountain Plaza Assisted Living offers a variety of amenities, including:



- 24-hour emergency response system with individual pendants



- Basic cable and internet wiring



- Spacious dining room with daily chef-prepared meals



- Activity room with a variety of activities and programs



- Beauty salon and barber shop



- Secured courtyard with walking paths



- Transportation to local appointments and events



The memory care neighborhood at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living is designed specifically for the needs of people with Alzheimer's or other types of dementia. The neighborhood features a thoughtfully designed atmosphere with continuous and calming hallways. The apartments are also specially designed with features that make them easy for residents to navigate.



Mountain Plaza Assisted Living is committed to providing residents with a safe, comfortable, and stimulating environment. The community's staff is experienced and caring, and they are dedicated to providing residents with the highest quality of care.



To learn more about Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, visit mountainplazaassistedliving.com or call 307-232-0100.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care

Located in Casper, WY, Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.