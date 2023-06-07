Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Providing Comfortable, Affordable Senior Housing in Casper, WY

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2023 --Residents of Mountain Plaza will enjoy three prepared meals daily and snacks along with housekeeping, fun activities, professional staff supervision, medical support, transportation and much more. Your monthly rent covers a lot more than just an apartment, including basic cable service with your favorite shows and sports, all utilities except personal phone and internet, 24/7 emergency–call system and nursing staff presence, scheduled trips to shops, medical appointments and church services, and inviting social spaces to entertain family and friends.



If you or a loved one are seeking a little help in a residential setting, Mountain Plaza is one of the more affordable alternatives for people 62+. Residents will need to bring their favorite furniture to furnish and personalize their apartments. From inviting entryways to the spacious living rooms to cozy bedrooms, all assisted living and memory care apartments offer flowing designs with plenty of room to spread out and get comfortable.



To learn more or to schedule a tour of Mountain Plaza's wonderful community, visit mountainplazaassistedliving.com.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care

Located in Casper, WY, Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.