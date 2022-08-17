Mountain Plaza Provides a Thriving Community for Assisted Living Residents

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2022 --Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care provides personal care in a residential setting, allowing residents to maintain their freedom while receiving the assistance seniors require. Their community is a celebration of life, with an emphasis on catching up with old friends, meeting new people and spending quality time with family.



At Mountain Plaza, every day you'll be served three delectable meals prepared by a talented chef on staff, as well as snacks and other refreshments. Mountain Plaza in Casper, WY allows residents to live a worry-free lifestyle by providing housekeeping, linen and laundry services, among other care services.



Along with access to the great outdoors of Wyoming, Mountain Plaza's community also offers a variety of activities. Residents are able to go shopping and to church services several times a week. Not to forget to mention their inviting social areas where friends and family can gather, as well as social events and learning programs presented by their life enrichment director. Gardening get-togethers, music and art lessons, card and poker tournaments, and book groups are among the other activities available.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care

Located in Casper, WY, Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.