Mountain Roads Country Store, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Outdoor Gear

Emmett, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --Rose Chambers is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MountainRoadsCountryStore.com. The website offers a wide selection of outdoor products including backpacks, tents, outdoor accessories, backpacking gear, and sleeping bags. Chambers was inspired to start her website by the way that mountain roads have always been a part of her life. These roads make it easy to get to places where a person can spend time outdoors hiking, fishing, camping, backpacking, sledding, berry picking, kayaking, skiing, and much more. She wanted to start her website as a place where she would be able to offer all of the items necessary for people to enjoy themselves outdoors.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of MountainRoadsCountryStore.com. The website carries products including camping backpacks, dome tents, sleeping pads, lightweight backpacks, Alps Mountaineering sleeping bags, Maxam digital camo 6-person tents, survival kits, backpacking tents, and much more. In the future, Chambers is planning to expand to include more items for different outdoor activities. She plans to add tent footprints and hydration packs next with the possibility of adding more items in the future.



Providing a website with outdoor products for all kinds of people within a well-organized website is very important to Chambers regarding MountainRoadsCountryStore.com. The website offers a range of products from economical to high end and for short term or long term use. This allows all kinds of people to find the products that they would like to use outdoors. The website is built to be easy to navigate and not jumbled with too many different products on each page. This makes it easy for customers to find the items they are looking for within her website.



To complement the main website, Chambers is launching a blog located at http://www.MountainRoadsCountryBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to outdoor activities. Chambers will be writing about the products offered on the main website, the features and materials for these different products, popular accessories to use with these items, interesting places to go across the country, seasonal information like fishing reports, and helpful information for people who are handicapped and still want to be able to explore nature. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers enjoy the outdoors.



