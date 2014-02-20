Mountainside Takes on Heroin Addiction at Its Root - Prescription Painkillers

Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2014 --In a 2013 study conducted by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, it was found that approximately 80% of heroin users had illegally abused prescription painkillers at some point before developing an addiction to heroin. The study also revealed that 3.6% of people who start using prescription painkillers like Vicodin (hydrocodone), OxyContin (oxycodone), Opana (oxymorphone), and methadone for recreational purposes turn to heroin within five years.



"Only recently has the connection between painkiller addiction and heroin addiction fully been realized and reported by the media, but for those of us in the addiction treatment field, it is a connection that we always knew to be real," said a Mountainside representative. "The recent passing of actor, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and his unfortunate relapse in 2013, has certainly shed new light on this connection, but it has always been Mountainside's strategy to help our clients suffering from painkiller addictions to avoid the evolution to heroin use by delivering evidence-based treatments with a focus on healing the client's mind, body, and spirit first and foremost," he added.



Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan, CT is taking on the escalating problem of heroin addiction at its root – by actively treating clients suffering from addictions to prescription painkillers. In 2014, the rehabilitation facility is expected to finish construction on a brand new state-of-the-art detox center and introduce a new intensive outpatient program and an expanded family wellness program, all of which will help the center meet the growing needs of its clients.



With a reported 1 in 20 people in the U.S. aged 12 or older using prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons (according to 2010 data compiled by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention); it shouldn't be surprising that the rate of heroin initiation has grown from 108,000 in 2005 to 178,000 in 2011. Until the problem of prescription painkiller abuse is managed, heroin dependency and its related fatalities will continue to grow. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, approximately 4.2 million Americans aged 12 and older has used heroin at least once in their lives. Nearly a quarter of those who try this dangerous drug find themselves dependent on it and as the untimely passing of Hoffman reminds us, the link between prescription painkillers and the increase in heroin dependency is quite close.



The first step toward overcoming an addiction is recognizing it and accepting it. If you or someone you love is addicted to one or more prescription drugs, help is available. Mountainside Treatment Center utilizes evidence-based treatment programs and holistic mind, body, spirit wellness techniques to help encourage longer-lasting, more effective recoveries. Drug addiction is a life-long battle. Get the help you need to regain control of your life and the skills you need to stay sober – call Mountainside today at 800-762-5433.



