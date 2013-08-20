Mountainside Treatment Center Welcomes Maureen O'Neill Biggs to Helm Clinical Team

Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --This year Mountainside Treatment Center celebrates fifteen years of helping individuals recover from drug and alcohol addiction. As Mountainside positions itself for a new chapter of growth, it welcomes addiction treatment veteran Maureen O’Neill Biggs as Clinical Director to helm its clinical team. Ms. O’Neill Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the behavioral health field. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Licensed Alcohol and Drugs Counselor, and Medicated Assisted Treatment Specialist.



Ms. O’Neill Biggs’ career spans across all levels of addiction treatment, from detox, to inpatient, residential and outpatient care. Her responsibilities have ranged from development of protocol, curriculum and structure, to implementation and management of programs. Ms. O’Neill Biggs’ extensive knowledge in the addiction treatment field is coupled with expertise in working with diverse populations, including women, adolescents, individuals experiencing trauma and individuals with co-occurring mental disorders.



In the year ahead, Mountainside aims to provide the community greater services beyond residential treatment programs. Martin Fedor, Chief Operating Officer of Mountainside states, “Maureen is the perfect partner to help us accelerate growth. Not only does she possess deep clinical knowledge and strong leadership skills but also a firm belief in respectful and compassionate care, which Mountainside is renowned for.”



Ms. O’Neill Biggs will oversee Mountainside’s existing residential rehabilitation programs as well as play an instrumental role in developing and directing the new treatment offerings on the horizon. Per Mountainside’s commitment to raise the standard of comprehensive addiction treatment, it is in the process of extending its continuum of care to offer a full spectrum of services to people suffering from addiction. Currently underway is the construction of a 46,000 square feet, state of the art facility to house a new 20-bed detox center, an outpatient treatment unit, and a family wellness center. The $15 million dollar project will be completed and ready to serve its first clients by early 2014. Following soon after, Mountainside expects to gain CARF accreditation.



When asked her motivation to join the Mountainside team, Ms. O’Neill Biggs shared, “Mountainside’s peaceful environment and its highly trained, dedicated staff are the personification of effective, cutting-edge treatment. When I walked through the doors I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt that I wanted to join the Mountainside team. My professional philosophy parallels Mountainside’s mission—to provide people with integrated, evidenced-based and respectful care.”



A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University with a Master of Science Sociology and Psychology, Ms. O’Neill Biggs started her career at Shirley Frank Foundation’s detoxification unit for men and quickly rose to lead its inpatient residential program. She would later join and lead other private, state-run and non-profit chemical dependency centers. Prior to Mountainside, Ms. O’Neill Biggs worked at Recovery Network of Programs, first as clinical director for its New Prospects Enhanced Residential Program for clients diagnosed with co-occurring disorders, then later as Division Director of Residential Services.



About Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center

Mountainside is nationally recognized for the effectiveness of its drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs. Our Integrative Care Model provides a comprehensive set of treatment and care offerings coordinated by a multidisciplinary treatment team to best fit the unique needs and interests of each client. We are lauded for our ability to partner with each client and the client’s family and healthcare professionals in developing and executing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term sobriety.