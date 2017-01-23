Moutainside Dental Care Offers Yucaipa Patients Latest in Dental Technology for Optimal Dental Experience

Yucaipa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Mountainside Dental in Yucaipa, CA is proud to offer patients some of the leading technology available in the industry to make their dental visit comfortable and efficient, and to ensure that they are providing patients with the best level of care. The variety of digital services offered by Dr. Wolfram and his staff allow their patients quick, comfortable, and informative dental visits.



Dr. Wolfram and the Mountainside Dental team offer quality technological services such as digital radiography, digital imaging, intra oral cameras, chairside computers, and a sterilization center. These services help Dr. Wolfram examine and diagnose patients' dental issues more accurately, as well as help patients feel more informed and educated about the current state of their oral health and the subsequent dental care needed to maintain or improve their oral health.



Digital radiography is both faster and safer than traditional x-rays in the dental setting and is one of the most important advancements in the industry. Digital x-rays reduce the exposure patients have to radiation by up to 80 percent when compared to traditional x-rays. Digital x-rays do not need to be developed on film, but rather appear immediately on the chairside computers for both Dr. Wolfram and the patient to see. Digital x-rays, unlike traditional film, can be enhanced and magnified, allowing Dr. Wolfram to examine closely any areas of the mouth where the need for treatment is questionable.



In addition to digital radiography, Dr. Wolfram and his team also utilize intro-oral cameras to help with accuracy and patient education. Intra-oral cameras are wand-like devices with a small camera on the end of the device that can be inserted into the mouth to take full color, close-up digital images of specific areas of the mouth. These images are helpful when diagnosing needs for treatment, as well as documenting the treatment process along with the end results. Like the digital radiographs, images from the intraoral cameras also appear immediately on the chairside computers so patients can stay informed about their treatment throughout every step of the procedure.



About Dr. Wolfram

Dr. Wolfram completed his dental education at Loma Linda University and has been serving patients at Mountainside Dental Care for more than a decade. Dr. Wolfram is a member of the California Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Tri-County Dental Association.



For more information about Dr. Steven Wolfram, the comfort technology at Mountainside Dental Care, or any of the other dental services he offers patients in the Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont, Redlands areas, please visit http://www.drwolfram.com/.