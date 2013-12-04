Novosibirsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2013 --Leading multimedia software publisher Movavi this week launches Movavi Video Converter for Windows version 14 with a new look and feel, following a similar upgrade to the Mac OS X version last month. Based on a reworked transcoding engine, Movavi Video Converter 14 for Windows is the optimum conversion software solution on the market for the price. Movavi’s encoder now offers SuperSpeed conversion, which delivers up to an 80-fold increase in performance compared with traditional technology, and preserves 100% of the original video’s quality. The new version supports over 180 multimedia formats and 200 mobile devices, including all popular video formats, Flash, HTML5 web-compatible video formats, unprotected DVDs, audio files, Apple’s iPad Air and Mini, iPhone 5S and 5C, Samsung Galaxy, Amazon Kindle Fire, and Google Nexus series, and many more. Smart ready-made presets are designed to maintain the maximum possible quality thanks to the automatic preservation of original settings, including bitrate and frame rate. The complete list of supported formats can be found on Movavi’s website at movavi.com/videoconverter/formats.html



According to Sergey Pavlishin, Movavi’s founder and general manager: “This is not just a regular update for us. Movavi Video Converter 14 is a completely new program, overhauled from the inside out. The technology is also now cross-platform, following the recent Mac OS X update. The two versions now have almost identical functionality and interfaces, enabling us to improve the software more efficiently in future”.



Key New Features in Movavi Video Converter 14:

- Completely new transcoding engine makes all types of conversion many times faster.

- No need for users to install any additional codecs on their PC.

- SuperSpeed conversion within the same video codec and with no loss of quality speeds conversions by up to 80x

- Ultrafast editing and scene extraction supported as part of the SuperSpeed conversion process.

- New input formats: SWF, RM, and MXF, plus Apple InterMediate Codec encoded MOV files.

- Support for 4K Ultra HD video input.

- New predefined presets for the latest mobile devices: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPhone 5S / 5C, Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, Nokia Lumia, Amazon Kindle series, new Motorola, HTC models, and many more.

- Lower CPU usage enables users to continue working during the encoding progress.

- Faster batch conversion enables multiple files to be encoded simultaneously by different cores of a multi-core processor..

- Support for Intel HD Graphics hardware acceleration increases speeds by up to 3.5x.

- New user interface with light and dark skins, and all information about input and output video conveniently displayed on the file list.



SuperSpeed: Fast Format Conversion and Editing

SuperSpeed conversion is the new faster way to change video formats and cut videos or extract movie scenes without re-encoding. If users don’t need to change any specific video parameters like codec, bitrate, or resolution, they can simply choose the preset marked with the SuperSpeed logo and the files will be processed up to 80 times faster than when using regular conversion technology. The same is true for video editing: the length of a video can be easily changed by moving beginning and ending markers on the timeline and choosing SuperSpeed processing. This enhances both speed and quality, as SuperSpeed conversion and editing results in zero loss of quality. Movavi's ultrafast conversion supports AVI, MP4, MKV, MOV, FLV, and M2TS files plus a number of popular mobile device presets like iPad and iPhone, providing more options than competing products.



Many Times Faster Batch Conversion

On today’s multi-core PCs, Movavi Video Converter can process multiple files simultaneously, distributing the load between the cores and reducing the total process time.



Improved support for Intel HD Graphics hardware acceleration

Movavi Video Converter 14 supports Intel HD Graphics, as did the previous version; however, the processing speed has been increased by up to 20% per file when Intel acceleration is on. This latest version has also been enhanced for Intel SandyBridge, IvyBridge, and the most recent Haswell CPU series.



Other notable new features:



- Automatic deinterlacing of raw interlaced video camera footage, which makes the video smoother.

- Support for multi-channel sound input in PCM and Vorbis codecs.

- SmartFit settings for video height and width.

- The option to choose a subtitle track in the input file before conversion.

- Output video preview and video size prediction before conversion starts.

- Support for NVIDIA CUDA GPU acceleration for performance that’s up to 2.5x faster.



Price & Availability

A 7-day free trial version can be downloaded from the program’s official webpage at www.movavi.com/videoconverter.

A full personal license for Movavi Video Converter 14 can be purchased from www.movavi.com for $39.95; owners of earlier versions are eligible for a 30% discount. Business licenses for commercial use start at $59.95.



Journalists and tech reviewers are welcome to request a free license of Movavi software for testing purposes.



Minimum System Requirements:



- Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8 with up-to-date patches/service packs installed

- Intel, AMD or compatible processors, 1 GHz

- Display resolution of 1024x768, 32-bit color

- 256 MB RAM for Windows XP, 512 MB for Vista, 1 GB for Windows 7 and Windows 8

- Minimum 250 MB free hard disk space for installation, 2 GB for ongoing use

- Administrator permissions are required for installation



About Movavi

Movavi produces a wide range of multimedia programs to ensure users can get the most from their videos, music, and photos on any platform and any device. Along with over 20 standalone applications, Movavi produces a complete multimedia suite, which includes tools for video conversion, PC screen capturing, video editing and playback, online sharing and disc burning.



Since its establishment in 2004, Movavi has grown from a small startup run by just three enthusiasts, who produced and supported two products, to a global business with more than 60 employees and an expanding product range for PC and Mac sold in 150 countries. The company’s headquarters are in Novosibirsk, Russia, with regional offices in Moscow, Russia, and St Louis, Missouri, USA.