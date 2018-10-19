Move Advantage Guarantee Offered by Ferguson Movers in Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --Moving is stressful. Whether it's across the street or across the country, there's no guarantee about the final cost. That's because most moving companies use a combination of distance, weight, and time to determine the final cost, but that's not the case at Ferguson Moving & Storage. The company has just instituted their Move Advantage guarantee, which promises that moves that go over time will not go over budget. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/



As a long-established company of movers in Vancouver, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage have distinguished themselves by offering and adhering to upfront moving estimates that are based on weight and distance for local moves. All rates are firm upon booking—and their new policy expressly states that costs will not change, even if a move goes over the allotted time.



There are no surprise costs at Ferguson Moving & Storage. Moving in Vancouver with Ferguson means that:



- A moving crew will arrive at a predetermined time for pickup and delivery



- Furniture and belongings get wrapped and boxed by hand, then unpacked at their destination



- Crews use detailed inventory tagging systems to pack, load, and put everything in its rightful place



- Padding will be used to protect floors during the move



- Payment can be made after the move is completed



- Belongings will be transported in Ferguson's clean, air ride suspension-equipped semi-trailers



With the support of Ferguson's professional movers in Vancouver, most residential moves can be completed in just one day. With no hourly rates and service that goes above and beyond, Ferguson invites homeowners to see how they can lift expectations. To get a free estimate, call: 604-922-2212.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com/ or call at 604-922-2212.



