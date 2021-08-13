Move Better and Become Stronger: Kinesiology in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --As Kinesiologists based in Vancouver, the team at Lift Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic are passionate about strength, mobility, and sport. For people ready to move beyond pain into performance, kinesiology is for more than Olympic hopefuls, Ironman triathletes, and yoga gurus. The team members at Lift Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic use evidence-based program design to improve performance for everyone. For more information, go to https://liftclinic.ca/strength-coaching-kinesiology-vancouver/



Whether clients are simply looking to get healthy or gearing up for a big competition, the strength coaches at Lift Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic can help make it happen. Kinesiology is also appropriate for advanced rehabilitation clients who are ready for a more active approach.



Newcomers to the clinic are assessed to determine how to best meet their needs/goals. To begin the assessment, book an initial 1-on-1 Strength and Conditioning Consultation (30-minutes). This is not only a great opportunity to meet Lift's Vancouver kinesiologists strength coaches—but it's also free of charge.



If scheduled lessons aren't a good fit for you, Lift's 4 Week Personalized Strength Program may be the answer! Starting with a one-hour assessment to discuss goals, Lift's Strength Coaches will design a challenging program based on personal goals. Augment with one-on-one sessions to refine technique and accelerate progress.



Lift's kinesiologists are offering active rehab services to clients with open ICBC claims, at no cost to you! Book yourself in for an initial ICBC Active Rehab Appointment (60-minutes) to get on the path back to your 100% ASAP.



Lift's kinesiology services are delivered based on individual needs to deliver exceptional results. To get started, book a session today.



About Lift Performance and Rehabilitation

