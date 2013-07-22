Move over Barbara Corcoran; Meet Remarkable Women in Real Estate

Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --New author Alyse Martin interviews the top 7 successful women in real estate in a new book entitled, Remarkable Women in Real Estate - success secrets of the real estate superstars, who offer insight and tips into what it takes to make it big in real estate, from a women's perspective.



Alyse Martin had a brief career in real estate before becoming an author. She always wondered why the top trainers in the field, as well as the names that you hear in real estate news are all men, while the industry's population is more than half women.



The seven women interviewed were primarily selected from a list of top producers by the Wall Street Journal. Each was asked a series of identical questions about selecting real estate as a career and the attributes it takes to be successful and become a top realtor.



“It is a fascinating book, honoring seven extraordinary women, who have attained the pinnacle of the real estate profession.



“Through their meaningful and captivating accounts, these accomplished leaders lay out their personal blueprint of the very uneven and intricate real estate industry, in which only the strong survives,” stated reviewer Anghel Voignel.



“This is a must read and not only for women in the real estate field, but for sales in general. Insights and great reminders abound!!!,” according to sales executive Carol Keen.



For women in business, any woman considering a career in real estate, or already working in the industry and seeking to achieve top realtor status, Remarkable Women In Real Estate is an invaluable tool for their success. The book is available in Kindle format, with the print edition to be released in August of 2013.



All proceeds from sales of the book will benefit Habitat for Humanity. For more information or to purchase a copy, visit their Amazon page http://amzn.to/18vfgso



About Simply Good Press

Simply Good Press is a boutique publishing company that helps turn experts into published authors. The New Jersey based company offers a full range of services from book concept through editing, publishing and promotion. For more information visit www.simplygoodpress.com