Move over Millennials. There's a New Kid in Town!

Alexandra, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --With Generation Z outpacing Millennials by 3M, how confident are you that your message will connect and engage in a meaningful way? InstaBrain by Sarah Weise shares with you the new rules of Marketing to Gen Z.



This book by internationally-acclaimed researcher, speaker, and author Sarah Weise will teach you the secrets to marketing and brand-building for Generation Z. Packed with stories and insights from dozens of youth research projects, this pioneering guide shares generational trends marketers desperately need: where this generation goes for different types of content, what draws them in, how they make buying decisions, and what keeps them coming back. As millennial habits are so much different than the consumer behavior of Gen Z, marketers will come away with actionable steps to tailor their marketing strategy for this new generation, getting the right information to the right people, at the right time and in the proper channel. You'll learn how to connect with authentic people instead of self-focused brands, and what to focus on (and not to focus on) in your campaigns. These tried-and-true rules will keep marketers and business owners ahead of the curve so your brand won't get lost in the digital marketing overload this generation absorbs every moment of every day.



"I think I speak for lots of marketers when I say that I didn't know what I didn't know. We assume that other generations are more or less like our own. But this is so not true with Gen Z. They bring an honest, back-to-basics, can-do, work ethic ethos to all of us and have vastly different habits when they research and interact with a brand. Sarah Weise delivers this important information in a clear, comprehensive way. I couldn't put the book down! Highly recommended for ALL business people." ~Jon Wuebben, Author, Future Marketing: Winning in the Prosumer Age



Generation Z represents 40% of consumers and $44B in direct buying power (even while most are still teens!). Marketing departments who are still focused on Millennial marketing research are missing the massive potential of Gen Z.



InstaBrain has helped many forward-looking companies create experiences that capture attention, boost revenue, and grow loyal customers even at a time when brand loyalty is at its lowest, opening doors to the next generation of customers.



"A game-changing approach to marketing, sales, and advertising. Sarah Weise writes in clear, jargon-free prose, and the stories and examples from both B2C and B2B were right on point. This new set of rules is the how-to guide your agency needs to create irresistible user experiences that engage and connect with this powerful generation of young consumers." ~Michael Salamon, Co-Founder of UX Masters Academy



Sarah Weise is the founder and CEO of award-winning marketing research studio Bixa. Through qualitative and quantitative research, Sarah helps companies unravel the "why" behind customer behavior and delivers fresh psychological insights that drive strategic direction and help envision radically intuitive experiences. Sarah lectures at Georgetown University on marketing strategy for the next generation of customers. She is a co-founder of UX Masters Academy and a prolific keynote speaker who has graced stages worldwide including MozCon, Content Marketing Conference, Digital Summit, and UXPA International.