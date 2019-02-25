Move over Uber, Lyft, BART - OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap San Francisco Airport Parking for Only $12.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Uber, Lyft, and BART airport riders gained a new ground transportation option over the weekend. Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for the San Francisco International Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed San Francisco Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $12.99/day for parking. To go to the San Francisco Airport from the licensed, five-star parking facility, travelers ride a free complimentary shuttle service.



"We're very excited to launch in San Francisco and help travelers save on parking," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "With passenger volume at record highs, we're enabling cash-strapped travelers to bring their cars and park without worrying about paying too much."



Murray said that budget-conscious travelers take the BART service to the San Francisco Airport but BART can end up costing more than an Uber or Lyft for families of four.



"We think there's nothing more convenient than bringing your own car," said Murray. "Now more families will be able to because of our cheap airport parking deals."



On Air Parking partners with best-reviewed parking facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.