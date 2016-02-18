Movers USA Celebrates Nearly 3 Decades of Reaching the Community with Charity

Jessup, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --With the motto, "Giving back is not only about making a donation - it's about making a difference." one moving company in Maryland does just that. Movers USA's main job is to provide superior moving services to Maryland, DC and Virginia. However, they've also taken it upon themselves to actively support multiple charitable organizations with their time and money. As they near 30 years of giving back in practical ways that influence and inspire they show that, for them, there is no such thing as "just a moving company".



Movers USA starts with three charities that feed the hungry in and around the areas they serve. They company is integrally involved with one of the nation's largest year-round food service programs, Move for Hunger. They're so involved that, for collecting and donating over 1200 lbs of food in one month, they won an award in 2012. Founder and president of Movers USA, and Maryland Movers Association board member, Gil Ben Shoushan said of the process, "In many situations it's not an economic choice for our customers to ship canned food or sealed bottles. So we take the time to educate them about donating it. Then we go one more and pick it up in special boxes and take it to the food bank for them."



The moving company in DC also supports the Maryland Food Bank and Chabad of Anne Arundel County in much the same way. In that vein, the Virginia moving company works with several local organizations to provide trucking and labor services for seniors for little to no fees. The same can be said for their volunteer status with MEMA.



Involved in medical outreaches as well, Movers USA supports cancer research at the University of Baltimore Medical Center. The moving service also supports a cure for diabetes via Carnival for a Cure.



Bringing their charitable focus back to good old Americana, the east coast moving company supports kids via the Jessup Provinces Youth Organization (JPYO). They lend a hand to continually encourage the local youth soccer team. Movers USA is also a proud sponsor of the Baltimore Ravens.



