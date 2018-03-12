Movers USA Joins the Baltimore Ravens at Ripken Stadium for Sold out Charity Softball Game

Jessup, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --Movers USA was recently found happily among the crowd of Baltimore Ravens fans at a charity softball game organized by players manager, Dan Saffron. A big proponent of supporting charitable organizations with time and money, Movers USA has over 30 years of giving back to their community. In good company, the event was organized by PFS Agency CEO, Dan Saffron. Recognized in the industry for his stellar athlete management services, he is a recent Movers USA customer himself. Now a mainstay amongst Ravens players as a go-to resource for moving in Baltimore, Virginia, Washington D.C., and surrounding areas, Movers USA moved right in to enjoy the celebrity crowd.



Gil Ben Shoushan, founder and president of Movers USA, said of the event, "What a blast it was to be in the company of such great athletes giving their time for such a worthy cause. Dan has organized many other events we've had the pleasure to attend. It's just tremendous to be a part of something so exciting, fun, and helpful all at the same time."



Enjoying the event with a 6,500 seat sold-out crowd at the Ripken Stadium, attendees were riveted by players signing autographs during batting practice. Each fan paid a $14 ticket price to enjoy the game. The family function was a standing room only event where crowds cheered for their favorite Baltimore Ravens players.



Noted as the movers of choice for Ravens players, Movers USA reps have also attended the Ravens Halloween party at the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Baltimore as well as a New Years Eve party. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, the holiday party included the attendance of Ravens quarterback, Joe Falco.



About Movers USA

Movers USA is a widely-recognized relocation van-line moving company servicing the MD, DC, and VA area. Movers USA has a large fleet of new trucks and highly-trained relocation teams ready to provide moving, packing, transport, delivery, and storage services. Movers USA is AMSA-certified and provides both local and long-distance moving services.



About Dan Saffron

Dan Saffron is the CEO of PFS Agency located in Baltimore, Maryland. The agency is a full-service athlete management firm that represents NFL players. They facilitate contract negations, pre-draft preparation, and career management as well as marketing and public relations, legal services, and community relations for athletes.



