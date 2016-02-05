Movers USA Wins Super Service Award for Fifth Year Running

Jessup, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Both capable and experienced, Movers USA announces their latest well-deserved award. Widely-recognized as the premier moving company in Maryland, Movers USA has been named an Angie's List Super Service Award winner. While this in itself is an enviable feat the moving company, who also services Washington DC and Virginia as well, is a five time winner. Accruing impressive stats to be sure, the company's celebration is apt. Only five percent of all service providers on the well-known referral site rate such high acclaim.



As professional movers in MD, DC and VA, Movers USA has a three-pronged mission. Their company works daily to embody high levels of professionalism, honesty and affordability in an already competitive marketplace. With that in mind, Gil Ben Shoushan, founder and president of Movers USA said of his company's now long-standing achievement, "We're thrilled that Angie's List has once again taken notice of our dedication to quality service. With over three decades in the moving industry we're still happy to be such an integral part of every customer's experience. We're grateful every time someone spreads the good word about Movers USA." Shoushan is also the past chairman of the Maryland Movers Conference at the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA).



Angie's List reports that every Super Service Award winner has met strict eligibility requirements. This includes earning reports, an exemplary rating, and abiding by Angie's List operational guidelines. Angie's List collects consumer reviews on local contractors and doctors in more than 500 service categories. Currently, more than 2 million consumers across the U.S. rely on the well-known site.



For more information visit www.1movers.com.



About Movers USA

Movers USA is a widely-recognized relocation van-line moving company servicing the MD, DC, and VA area. Movers USA has a large fleet of new trucks and highly-trained relocation teams ready to provide moving, packing, transport, delivery and storage services.



