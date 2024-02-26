Moving and Packing Supplies for Smooth Moves

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, the Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing team has what's needed when it's time to move. Big or small household items must be packaged with care to prevent damage when changing location. Racer Boxes offers all the basics and the ability to sell in small volumes as necessary. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/supplies/



One of the best moving boxes is folding stock carton boxes, which are lightweight, reusable, and easy to handle. Large boxes can become heavy during packing sessions due to all the items inside. Stock carton boxes vary in length, width, depth, and strength, with plenty of options to accommodate different packaging needs, so there's no point in overloading large boxes and risking injury or damage to items.



Another great feature of Racer Printing is easy to access to entire moving and packing supplies like hand shrink wrap, packing tapes, bubble wrap, push pull sheets, anti-slip papers, kraft paper, newsprint, and even floor papers, for preventative protection.



As one of the newest products at Racer Printing and Wholesale Boxes, the multi-layered NovaShield floor protection combines two plies of natural linerboard for scratch resistance and cushioning along with a sandwiched layer of strong nylon skrim for tear strength. These layers are laminated with a middle layer of polyethylene that provides actual water and moisture holdout, making them perfect floor protection during painting, restoration, moving, storage and construction applications.



Moving is expensive. As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing can provide affordable moving and packing supplies in Vancouver. Count on Racer Boxes for the right stock carton boxes and supplies to protect personal items during transport and moves.



