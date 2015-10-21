Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --Las Vegas startup Moving Authority™ is in the final stages of raising $1.3 million in Series A funding, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. Possible venture capital could be coming from multiple NBA basketball players such as Blake Griffin and Sasha Vujacic.



Moving Authority™ was founded in 2012, and has successfully completed its primary testing period 4 months ago. The company has already released its first extensive tool, The Moving Inventory Calculator for customers to calculate quotes for their move accurately by scrolling through pictured inventory, and has added an algorithm based model to provide accurate moving and relocation quotes.



Some of the company's collaborators are former United States Department of Transportation officials that were brought in to design the most up to date compliant moving forms on the market today. The website allows individuals to have a profile page and make reviews on individual companies whom also have profile pages. Moving Authority™ is also releasing a Help Center with a ticket system for support either of the two parties may need along the way.



Moving Authority™ has dedication and commitment to building technology for moving companies and intends to release other products systematically between now and December 2015. Which is the planned date for a new groundbreaking software release.



The latest statement from Moving Authority™ C.E.O Simon Walsh said that the company's main goal is to provide correct data to moving companies and to simplify the entire moving process. From both the prospective of the consumer and the provider, which are the moving companies. Clarifying the strict rules and regulations of the DOT (Department of Transportation) will help many moving companies, which would otherwise be forced to close their doors for good, continue operating. Between 2012 -2013 there were more moving companies closed down than the 10 years prior to that combined. These statistics are frightening to business owners and consumers alike. Moving Authority also aims to provides information regarding moving to consumers along with live support for all parties.



The startup said it plans to use the new funding to bring more vendors into the marketplace as it prepares to launch more services. The company seeks to scale up marketing by going national with new campaigns across the United States, allowing it to provide pre-qualified licensed moving companies with established consumers. Moving Authority™ will charge a straight rate for its leads and says the algorithm will increase sales by simplifying moving cost calculation.



Moving Authority Enterprise Corp is located at 3651 Lindell Rd Suite D 1078 Las Vegas, Nevada 89103 and any inquires can be brought by phone to 702-333-2430.