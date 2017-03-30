Moving to Panama - Panama Relocation Tours Announces New Tour Dates

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2017 --Panama has become one of the top places in the world for people to retire to, providing retirees with a better lifestyle and a more affordable way to live than they could at home. To help people learn more about Panama and to experience the wonders that it provides, a leading relocation tours company offers six-day all-inclusive tours. Panama Relocation Tours (panamarelocationtours.com), has today announced their new dates for 2017 and 2018, but have warned places are quickly filling up.



The new tour dates will give people a chance to visit Panama and learn more about what life is like as a resident. Under the expert guidance of the Panama Relocation team, people on tour will learn how inexpensive and wonderful life is in the popular country. The tour lasts six days, and unlike other tours, there is no selling involved. The tour is all about information, providing people with the knowledge and the answers to questions they may have about relocating to Panama.



Jackie Lange, the owner of Panama Relocation Tours, said: "You'll pay one flat fee for the Tour which will include all ground transportation, lodging, and meals during the Official Tour PLUS your flight back to Panama City after the tour!"



Due to the popularity of Panama Relocation Tours, and the huge exposure they receive around the world places on the tours (https://panamarelocationtours.com/tours) go very quickly. Tour dates currently available are:



June 10th-15th

July 8th-13th

August 19th-24th

September 16th-21st

October 14th-19th

December 9th-14th



People who attend the tour gain all the information they need to make an informed decision if moving to Panama is right for them. Due to the high quality of the tour and the information that is providing, Panama Relocation Tours has become one of the most recommended Panama relocation touring companies in the world.



Everyone on tour receives a ROLODEX which is full of information, including:



- Health insurance companies – little trick to save an extra 30%

- Private hospitals, Doctors, Dentists, and specialists

- How to find a rental.. and things to watch out for

- How to get BIG discounts on many purchases in Panama

- CPA's with expat & Panamanian experience

- Meet with Attorney to learn about visa options and business structures

- Shipping and moving companies (Tips for saving money, too)

- What it takes to start a business in Panama.. and which businesses are off limits.

- Pet relocation (my step-by-step guide for a smooth transition)

- Trustworthy real estate agents and property managers (they are hard to find)

- How to get online orders (Amazon) and mail delivered to you

- Selling on Amazon – Without touching products

- The best way to take title to a property if you decide to buy

- How to send and receive faxes without using a fax machine

- We will help you set up an Offshore Bank Account!

- How to get 2.5%.. compounded daily.. on a savings account … without a CD

- Typical budgets in various areas (some or more or less than others)

- How to get phone calls to/from your country in Panama… for free

- How to bring a gun in to Panama and get a permit (or buy one here)

- How to ship precious metals in to Panama.. tax free!

- Where to buy precious metals like gold and silver in Panama.

- Learn How to Fund Your Life Overseas… Little Ways to Make Big Money

- Step-by-step CHECKLIST of things to do BEFORE you move to Panama

- Best place to buy or rent a car, and MUCH more.



To learn more about Panama Relocation Tours, please visit https://panamarelocationtours.com/



The company's owner is Jackie Lange who has lived in 4 countries, moved 22 times and visited 26 countries. She has plenty of great experience in relocating to a foreign country. She and her husband discovered the hidden gem of Panama.



