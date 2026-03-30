Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping Offers Custom Retaining Walls in Kensington & Montgomery Village, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Professional landscaping design does more than make one's garden look beautiful. With the correct elements, one's landscaped garden can become one of the focal points of the property. It can add to the property value and fetch the owner a good price when the property is in the market. Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping is one company that offers landscaping services in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland. Over the years, they have given their best in incorporating hardscapes into the landscape design that make every property stand out on its own. One such valuable hardscape addition happens to be retaining walls.



Retaining walls do more than just prevent erosion—they unlock new potential, enabling homeowners to enjoy terraced gardens, functional patios, and multi-level landscapes. Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping provides the technical expertise and design savvy needed to transform sloped terrain into breathtaking, usable outdoor environments.



The professionals aim to help property owners fully use every inch of their property. Whether creating safe garden beds or building a natural seating wall, retaining walls are engineered to be beautiful and durable. Professionals believe every design element has its place and needs to be placed right. That is why they deliver their best when it comes to adding retaining walls in Kensington and Montgomery Village, Maryland. It all begins with a property visit and then pulling out a customized design that fits the property and what the owner has envisioned. Professionals study the slope, soil type, and drainage patterns followed by the right material to be chosen that ensures longevity and complements the home's style. It is all about bringing the picture together, and they do an excellent job in that regard.



Call 301-251-9822 for details.



About Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping has provided Montgomery County and nearby areas with lawn care, hardscaping, drainage, patios, and custom outdoor installations for over 40 years. Their team combines technical precision with an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.