Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping Provides Satisfactory Landscaping Services in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2026 --Landscaping is an art, and not everyone can produce the desired results. It requires paying keen attention to detail and choosing the correct elements to thrive and beautify the place over time. Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping is one such company that delivers what it promises to its clients. For many years, they have given their best landscaping service in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland to residential and small commercial property owners. Their hard work shows through the testimonials their clients happily provide.



Founded a long time ago, the company's owners still abide by the principles on which it was founded. The company has grown from its roots, and its commitment to quality and dependability has earned continued praise and repeat clients.



Since landscaping is not just one thing, Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping provides a holistic suite of landscaping services, including custom landscape design & installation, which includes laying out tailored plans featuring shrubs, trees, annuals/perennials, patios, walkways, garden walls and retaining walls in Kensington and Montgomery Village, Maryland. Apart from installing hardscapes that involve installing patios, retaining walls, sitting walls, steps, walkways, fire pits, and gravel paths to add structure and function, they also manage to install shrubs, trees, annuals, and perennials.



Landscape design and installation are not just their forte; the company also offers lawn care and maintenance that involves mowing, edging, fertilization, weed control, aeration, sodding, and seasonal clean-ups to keep landscapes pristine year-round. The professionals also offer custom solutions to resolve standing water, prevent erosion, and maintain landscape health.



Business is all about transparency, and Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping has no hidden costs—clients receive detailed estimates upfront.



Call 301-251-9822 for details.



About Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping is a licensed, insured, and community-focused company dedicated to excellence in lawn care, landscape design, hardscaping, drainage solutions, and year-round maintenance.