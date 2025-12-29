Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping Has Earned a Name as a Premier Landscaper in Kensington and Chevy Chase, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2025 --Professional landscaping and lawn care services have been in demand of late. Homes and businesses increasingly know the importance of good landscape design and quality lawn care services. Moyers Lawn Service and Landscaping is a reputable name in Maryland that caters to the requirements of residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in landscape design, maintenance, and lawn care services, providing tailored solutions to clients. Whether the need is for planting trees/shrubs/perennials or constructing patios/retaining walls/ brick paver walkways, the company takes care of every service.



The team's expertise extends to addressing drainage issues through regrading work, ensuring long-term landscape health and stability. In addition to construction and plantation services, the professionals offer comprehensive yard maintenance services such as lawn mowing, bed edging, mulching, shrub and tree pruning, soil testing, fertilization, weed and pest management, and seasonal cleanups. The company has earned recognition as a top-tier landscaper in Kensington and Chevy Chase, Maryland. The professionals are committed to offering unparalleled service quality and maximum customer satisfaction.



Serving areas including Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, and Silver Spring, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence. The professionals utilize top-tier equipment and materials, ensuring that each project meets the highest standards. The experts also offer excellent lawn care services, which include grass cutting in Silver Spring and Takoma Park, Maryland.



To learn more about the services, call 301-251-9822.



About Moyers Lawn Care & Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Care & Landscaping was established to provide exceptional lawn care and landscaping services to the residential and commercial community. The team's dedication and hard work have made the company a preferred choice among clients. The company stands on the cornerstones of commitment, dedication, unmatched service quality, and client satisfaction.