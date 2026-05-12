Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping Is a Popular Landscape Company in Montgomery Village and Burtonsville, Maryland for Obvious Reasons

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2026 --Landscaping services have become popular among homeowners and businesses today for maximizing a property's curb appeal and enhancing the functionality of the outdoor space. Contrary to popular belief, landscaping encompasses more than just standard lawn mowing services. From improving the property's appearance and increasing its value to maintaining the landscape's condition, an efficient landscaping service caters to all these needs. Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping tailors solutions customized to the needs of every client.



Whether a homeowner is seeking regular maintenance or a business establishment is looking for a complete transformation, relying on the services of the top landscape company in Montgomery Village and Burtonsville, Maryland is the best choice. The company serves residential and commercial communities in Rockville, Bethesda, Potomac, Silver Spring, Germantown, Gaithersburg, and other surrounding regions across the state. The company ensures quality service and maximum customer satisfaction.



The professionals excel in a range of landscaping services, including lawn care, mulch installation, pruning, seasonal cleanups, and landscape design. The standard lawn care program offered by the experts includes consistent mowing, edging, and trimming to maintain the lawn's neat appearance. Moyers Lawn Care & Landscaping also offers services like weed control, tree plantation, and other customized design services that blend aesthetics and functionality.



Apart from regular lawn maintenance and professional landscaping services, Moyers Lawn Care & Landscaping also provides snow removal services during winter. The experts aim to offer year-round service to residential and commercial clients. Such an approach and commitment towards service have made the company a reliable provider of outdoor property care. The team guides the client in every step of the landscaping process, enabling them to make informed choices for the service.



To learn more about the landscaping services or to schedule a consultation for hardscaping in Glenmont and Burtonsville, Maryland, call 301-251-9822.



About Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is a family-owned company based in Maryland, providing professional landscaping and lawn care services for decades. Known for dependable service, expert staff, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company is a trusted choice for maintaining and enhancing outdoor environments throughout the state.