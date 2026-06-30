Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --Both humans and pets experience the disruption that fleas and ticks cause, but natural control methods enable relaxation in outdoor spaces without fear. Proper organic flea and tick control for lawns in Clarksburg and Wheaton, Maryland is safe for the environment and effective in keeping a lawn free of these pests.



Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping operates as a reliable organic flea and tick control company, providing services in Bethesda, Germantown, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Silver Spring, MD, and neighboring areas across Montgomery County and NW DC.



As a leading organization, they specialize in providing effective and eco-friendly solutions to keep lawns free from fleas, ticks, and other annoying pests. Instead of conventional chemical-based treatments, they use a sustainable and safe option.



Whether for residential or commercial properties, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping offers a natural approach to pest control that is both safe and effective. Their commitment to environmentally friendly practices sets them apart from other companies in the industry.



Depending on the specific needs of the property, they offer customizable treatment plans to ensure optimal results. With a team of experienced professionals, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is dedicated to providing top-notch service and customer satisfaction.



By engaging in ongoing training and staying up-to-date on the latest industry advancements, they are able to deliver the best possible solutions for their clients. Their dedication to excellence and sustainability makes them a trusted choice for all landscaping needs.



From residential lawn care to commercial landscaping projects, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is equipped to handle a wide range of services with precision and expertise. Their commitment to quality and attention to detail sets them apart as a leader in the industry.



Their experience and expertise enable them to consistently exceed customer expectations and provide unparalleled results. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a passion for creating beautiful outdoor spaces, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is the top choice for all landscaping needs.



For more information on outdoor patio installation in Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland, visit: https://www.moyerslawnservice.com/outdoor-patio-design-installation-patio-pavers-retaining-walls-hardcaping-rockville-bethesda-gaithersburg-md/.



Call 301-251-9822 for details.



About Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping has been serving the community for years, building a reputation for reliability and professionalism. Their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering exceptional results that enhance the beauty and value of any property.