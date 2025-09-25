Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping Offers Premier Landscaping Services as Renowned Landscape Company in Kensington and Chevy Chase, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2025 --Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping, a well-known landscape company in Kensington and Chevy Chase, Maryland, has built a strong reputation for delivering top-tier landscaping services. They help homeowners and businesses create beautiful, functional, and sustainable outdoor environments. Their team of skilled professionals offers customized solutions that enhance curb appeal, property value, and outdoor enjoyment.



From landscape design and installation to seasonal maintenance and irrigation solutions, the company provides a comprehensive range of services to meet clients' unique needs.

Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping specializes in a wide array of services, including creating stunning and sustainable outdoor spaces through expert planning and plant selection. They also offer lawn care and maintenance, providing routine mowing, fertilization, aeration, and weed control to ensure lush, green lawns.



Proper drainage is essential for maintaining the landscape garden. The company implements systems to prevent water damage and improve yard functionality. In addition to beautifying the property through their landscape ideas, the company also offers seasonal cleanups and mulching. This helps keep properties well-maintained throughout the year with debris removal and fresh mulch application.



Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping also offers hardscaping in Gaithersburg and Rockville, which includes installing patios, walkways, retaining walls, and other stonework to enhance outdoor living areas.



As a licensed and insured company, Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is dedicated to delivering high-quality work using eco-friendly and sustainable landscaping practices. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and attention to detail has earned them a loyal client base throughout Montgomery County.



Call 301-251-9822 for more details.



About Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping

Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping is a family and employee-owned, full-service yard care company that provides area customers with the best lawn care and landscaping services. They have been serving since 1981.