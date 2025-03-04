Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping Wins Praise for Their Professional Lawn Care Services in Silver Spring and Potomac, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2025 --Maintaining a beautiful and healthy lawn requires expert knowledge, high-quality treatments, and regular care. Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping, with more than 40 years of experience working as a full-service yard care company, offers a wide range of customized lawn care services to meet the unique needs of Silver Spring and Potomac homeowners. From fertilization and weed control to aeration and pest management, their team of professionals is equipped to provide top-tier lawn care in Silver Spring and Potomac, Maryland for homes of all sizes.



Maintaining a beautiful lawn can benefit property owners, after all, who don't want to enjoy the lush greenery of a well-maintained lawn. Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping provides various services to ensure a healthy and vibrant lawn year-round. This includes seeding to establish a new lawn or thicken an existing lawn. They also carry out soil testing to determine a lawn fertilization plan. Adding the right amount of fertilizer is crucial for the lawn's upkeep, and they know what and how much to administer. They are also adept at using the proper liming method to increase the soil pH and encourage growth. They offer core aeration and slicing to achieve better lawn growth as well.



Weeds are a common problem for many homeowners. The company offers effective crabgrass and broadleaf weed control to keep unwanted plants from taking over the lawn, ensuring that the grass remains lush and thriving.



Moyers Lawn Service & Landscaping addresses lawn pests and diseases to ensure the grass is not damaged by common pests such as grubs or fungal infections. Their pest control methods are safe, effective, and eco-friendly. They also remove excess thatch —i.e., dead plant matter that is choking up the lawn.



From spring cleanups to winterization, the company provides year-round lawn care to ensure that the yard stays healthy and beautiful through every season.



The company also provides patio pavers in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, Maryland, snow removal, yard drainage systems, Sod installation, grass and seeding and more.



About Moyer's Lawn Service & Landscaping

Moyer's Lawn Service & Landscaping is a premier landscaping and lawn care company serving Silver Spring, Potomac, and the greater Maryland area. Specializing in lawn fertilization, weed control, pest management, and more, Moyer's provides expert services that create and maintain beautiful, healthy lawns for homeowners throughout the region.