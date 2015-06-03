Mozello Debuts World's First Fully Responsive, Minimalist Website Builder

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Mozello.com emerged from Beta today, going live in full production mode to offer users a breakthrough in simplicity in a self-service website building tool. Mozello is the world's first website builder designed to run on mobile devices without an app, and one of the first to provide built-in, multilingual website publication options. The toolset was developed by three self-funded developers in an "Un-Startup" environment that delivered the equivalent of a multi-million dollar tech venture without any of the dilution or interference that such investments bring.



"Coming into a crowded field can be a little intimidating," said Karlis Blumentals, CEO of Mozello. "But we had a clear vision on how we would stand out from the pack. We wanted to create a website builder that was so simple to use that absolutely anyone would be able to understand how it works almost immediately and without having to go through explanatory checklists or videos. The focus was on creating a minimalist tool that provides anyone looking to build a website with all the key features they need to promote their brand or business. Since it was just the three of us, working without any time pressure, we could go over the user experience and functional backend again and again to get it just right – the optimal balance of usability, features, aesthetics, and customer value."



The Mozello team started with the goal of redefining the meaning of "easy". The result is a service that enables anyone, even people with the most basic computer skills – or who lack a computer altogether – to create attractive websites, blogs and online stores quickly and easily from any device. "A lot of website builder services say they are easy," said Blumentals. "Why is it, then, that so many of them make it so hard to be easy? That's the problem we set out to solve." Mozello eliminates the learning curve inherent in comparable services by providing a minimalistic yet sufficient-for-most feature set in a clean, uncluttered interface. The interface was designed based on extensive usability and behavioral research results.



The Mozello website builder covers all the bases with customizable responsive design templates, mobile device support, SEO and marketing features, social networks, online store building, content formatting and design customization. Mozello runs on computers and mobile devices via web browser, without the need to install and learn any apps. The service also allows users to build multilingual websites; a feature not covered by any of the current market leaders and hardly found in any website builder at all. Both free and subscription plans are available.



For more information, visit www.mozello.com



About Mozello

Mozello is a service of Blumentals Solutions SIA; a privately-held software company based in Latvia, Europe. The company specializes in the development of desktop software and web services for small businesses and end users. The company's 3-man team has over 10 years of experience in the fields of software and web development.