MPL Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Eco-Friendly Products

South San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Margaret Li is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Eco-Living-Store.com. The website offers a wide variety of eco-friendly products with a particular focus on interior and exterior lighting including solar and LED lighting; reusable bags, and the large variety of practical and trendy items for the home. Li was inspired by her own undying determination to protect our beautiful Earth, as she was a civil and environmental engineer and grew up in one of the most polluted cities in the world. After volunteering at a children's hospital and seeing people get sick because of the environment they live in, Li wanted others to have the products that they would need to ensure their comfort and a clean environment.



There are many excellent eco-friendly products featured within the merchandise of Eco-Living-Store.com. The website carries items including dimmable LED lighting, refillable water bottles, disposable placemats, wooden pendant home lighting, wall decals, reusable shopping bags, motion sensor lights, study lamps, LED light bulbs, teether rings, kids' storage cabinets, cloth washable diapers, and more. In the future, Li plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as she is constantly searching for emerging and cutting-edge environmentally-friendly items. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Li regarding each and every transaction made on Eco-Living-Store.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of items that are economical, eco-friendly, and trendy. Li offers products for children, adults, and the whole family, so that customers can easily find what they need to live in a clean environment and have a healthy lifestyle. The selection allows people to find products that last and that aren't just going to be thrown away to a landfill. She hopes to lead by example and help people get into the habit of not being so wasteful.



To complement the main website, Li is also launching a blog located at http://www.Eco-LivingBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to being eco-friendly in general such as using sustainable products, stylish LED light lamps for your home, and eco-friendly home decor. Topics already covered include using eco-safe bags for shopping and eliminating the disposable diaper problem with eco-friendly nappies. Li hopes to give valuable tips and information on living in a clean and healthy environment each day.



