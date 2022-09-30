Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, has several different MPPT solar charge controllers for off-grid solar systems of any size for property owners in Arizona, California, and New Mexico. At Solar Biz they have been helping people build their off-grid solar power setups for 50 years, and they can provide answers to any questions about MPPT solar charge controllers.



Charge controllers in general are designed to help charge a battery bank so that it remains charged while not overcharging them. They are also meant to help keep batteries from discharging at night by preventing power from going the opposite direction back to the solar panels. And while charging batteries should be fairly straightforward, an MPPT solar charge controller typically does a much better job of it than others.



MPPT stands for Maximum Power Point Tracking. An MPPT solar charge controller will be continuously monitoring the power coming into the battery bank as well as the batteries themselves to determine the best conversion of the energy from the solar panels into the batteries.



Here is where the optimization or maximum power point tracking comes in. Assume your battery is low, at 12 volts and your solar array is generating 130 watts of power but at 7.4 amps. An MPPT takes that 17.6 volts at 7.4 amps and converts it down so that what the battery gets is now 10.8 amps at 12 volts. Now homeowners still have almost 130 watts, and everyone is happy. While this is a simplified version of what happens, it illustrates how an MPPT solar charge controller can convert the DC power from the solar panels into the right DC power that the batteries will utilize.



Homeowners might think that solar panels are pretty consistent with their power output, but that isn't true. If it is a cloudy day, the amount of energy generated will be less. The same is true if the solar panels are dirty, or if they experience shade such as from a nearby tree. Because of this fluctuation in supplied energy, it is important that this get evened out for the batteries. The MPPT solar charge controller monitors this continuously and adjusts the conversion for maximum efficiency.



