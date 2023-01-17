Mr. Blinds Launches New and Improved Website

Searcy, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2023 --In an effort to improve the user experience for their valued customers, Mr. Blinds has just launched a brand new website. This new site provides visitors with helpful information about window treatments and showcases some of the beautiful work Mr. Blinds has done throughout the years!



The new website of Mr. Blinds features a gallery of their recent works, monthly specials, promos, and more. It also provides helpful information about window treatments, such as the window treatment solutions Mr. Blinds offers and choosing the right ones for your home.



Mr. Blinds' new website also helps you find the cities in Arkansas where they provide their services. Plus, with the convenient online quotation services, you can quickly request a quote from the comfort of your own home.





We're really excited about our new website! We've put a lot of hard work into it, and we hope our customers will love it as much as we do. It's been redesigned with them in mind to provide a better user experience and more helpful information, " says Rees Lloyd, Owner of Mr. Blinds.

I'm really proud of the work that we've done on the new website for Mr. Blinds. They put a lot of trust in us, and we worked hard to ensure that the final product was something that both they and their customers would love. I'm confident that this new website will help them grow their business and exceed their goals," says William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.