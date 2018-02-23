Mr. Construction Partners with BizIQ

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2018 --Local home addition and remodeling contractor Mr. Construction recently enlisted the help of BizIQ, a digital marketing company located in Phoenix, Arizona, to expand its reach online.



With the assistance of digital advertising experts from BizIQ, Mr. Construction will be able to build a stronger online footprint for its brand and better engage with existing and prospective customers. Using BizIQ's innovative marketing strategies, the company aims to provide interesting and informative content in blog format.



As part of a well-developed search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, BizIQ uses high-traffic, locally focused keywords and phrases to improve its clients' search engine rankings and attract new customers in their local communities. The increased exposure, combined with engaging online content, will help Mr. Construction forge more meaningful and long-lasting relationships with its clients.



"Our company is thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our digital presence and reach new and existing customers thanks to BizIQ," says Alan Levy, owner of Mr. Construction. "We've served the San Diego community for over 25 years and we can't wait to continue to tell the story of our brand while serving our customers in new ways."



About Mr. Construction

Founded in 1989, Mr. Construction has proven itself to be a premier home remodeling contractor in San Diego, CA through its high-quality products and attention to detail. The company offers local customers general contracting, home addition and remodeling services.



As a family-owned and operated company, Mr. Construction provides each of its clients with superior customer service while bringing their home remodeling visions to life. The company works on a full spectrum of projects including bathroom and kitchen remodels, garage and second-story home additions, granny flats and more.



To learn more about Mr. Construction and the remodeling services they provide, visit their website at https://www.mrconstruction.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.