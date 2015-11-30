San Jose, Costa Rica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --James Rick also known as "Mr. Full Potential" is offering his "Unleash Your Full Potential" a personal development, meditation, yoga retreat in Manuel Antonio on Dec 5th through 10th in a unique way: "Name Your Own Price". The retreat is all-inclusive: including accommodations, food, lessons and adventure. Attendees just pay their way to get there and then everything is covered.



Costa Rica is an international travel destination with many life experts, yoga teachers and spiritual gurus holding retreats throughout the year but the "Name Your Own Price" is a new and should garner much attention from interested participants. There are only 10 spots available for the upcoming retreat, learn more at JamesRick.com/Retreats.



About James Rick

#James Rick also known as "Mr. Full Potential" is a world-renowned author, speaker, and expert on life, business, and relationship strategies. He has written 7 books on personal development, interviewed over 250 experts on the subject and he regularly holds in Costa Rica and Bali.



Learn more at JamesRick.com.



