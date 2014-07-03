Mr. High Def Brings the Theater Experience to Commercial and Residential Customers Alike

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --For consumers who have always wanted a quality sound system equal to that of their local theaters, Mr. High Def is offering the services they are looking for. This company provides exceptional quality sound systems to clients in the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey areas.



Private homeowners seeking to bring a theater experience to their home can have a professional surround sound and big screen installation performed by the service professionals at Mr. High Def. And business owners can outfit their conference rooms and meeting areas with professional grade sound and video systems as well through the company.



Mr. High Def is known for designing and installing some of the most versatile and high-grade sound and video systems on the East Coast. Customers can also request remotes to conveniently control all of their installed systems.



The company has partnerships with a number of high-end consumer electronics companies. This allows them to use the best equipment for their clients and ensure that all of the systems they install are top of the line.



Mr. High Def employs professional consultants who will help clients find the best audiovisual options for their needs. They assist the customers from design to implementation and installation, making certain that the customers are happy with their experience every step of the way. They walk their customers through setup and operation of their equipment, ensuring all their questions are answered.



About Mr. High Def

For years, Mr. High Def has been the leading name in home theater and quality surround sound systems. Their expertise and competitive prices have made them the premier choice for consumers looking to enjoy the latest technology and to receive professional services in audiovisual design and installation.