Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --If you have seen the billboards around Union New Jersey, no doubt you have heard that over excited pitchman for Maxon automotive, telling you how "prices are so low, they're INSANE!" Well, comedian Barry Ratcliffe is back in town filming in Paramus New Jersey at premier ad agency Giovatto Advertising this coming week with a new round of commercials for winter and the holidays.



And it is very appropriate for this time of year, because the actor that portrays the "Crazy Eddie" style pitchman, also has the new Thanksgiving song "The Turkey Song" dubbed "the new Thanksgiving Classic" by ABC news and Good Morning America. His novelty country song is under the hilarious country artist name of Dickie Stickhead.



Ratcliffe states, "these car commercials are so much fun, I cannot express how incredible it is to work on a campaign with such a positive, talented, and energetic group of success minded individuals like the dealership and the ad agency. Their integrity to truly creating a positive, fun, and quality product in these ads and their own respective businesses, is without equal. And did I mention, they are fun!!!!"



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and on the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride." His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Loomis Fargo" with Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, and Kristin Wiig, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry’s full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.