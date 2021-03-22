MRE Consulting, Ltd., Ranked Among the Most Elite Managed Services Providers in North America

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --MRE Consulting, Ltd. (MRE) today announced it has been recognized by CRN as one of the top 500 Managed Services Providers (MSP) in North America. The award recognizes top technology providers and consultants that deliver operational efficiencies, technology improvements, and recognizes accomplished MSPs that work tirelessly to guide their customers with creative solutions for complex IT challenges.



The annual list is divided into three categories: Elite 150, focused on extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities; Pioneer 250, focused primarily on the SMB market; and Security 100, made up of cloud-based IT security services expertise. MRE ranked in the Pioneer 250.



"We are proud to be acknowledged as one of North America's leading managed services providers," said Shayon Mazumder, head of MRE's IT managed services practice. "This recognition is predicated on truly understanding our customer's unique needs and our team going the extra mile to ensure we exceed our customers' expectations. Particularly in the last year, our team has worked extremely hard to overcome the many challenges created in a period of mass business disruption and remote working, while successfully maintaining and monitoring our customer's technology platforms." Mazumder said.



"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."



With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.



For Managed Services clients, MRE leverages Audix for regular audits and provides recommendations on how clients can optimize their investments. This has been particularly helpful and appreciated during the current environment. "Many companies are unexpectedly supporting a remote workforce, which drastically changes their application and infrastructure needs," Mazumder said. "MRE helps clients fine tune their technology investment while optimizing their spend. With many clients seeking scalability and business continuity in their infrastructure, a key MRE strategy in 2021 is helping customers migrate their on-premise assets to the cloud."



About MRE Consulting, Ltd.

MRE Consulting is a technology and business consulting firm that helps companies solve tough challenges, create value, and be competitive. MRE's core offerings span Commodities Trading and Risk Management, Salesforce, DevOps, Business Intelligence, and IT Managed Services. MRE Consulting was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Learn more at mre-consulting.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.



