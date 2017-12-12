Collierville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Ms. Katrina Walker, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and author of the book "Unbreakable" will be co-hosting the Masters of Funk Tour Concert in Memphis on December 16th with Roland Martin of News One.



The concert, featuring The Bar-Kays, Rose Royce, Original Lakeside, Brick, Yarbrough and Peoples, Cherrelle, and Steve Arrington will be held at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.



Katrina's inspiring story of overcoming abuse, five marriages and homelessness to become a successful businesswoman is told in her popular autobiography, "Unbreakable". She's passionate about the issue of domestic abuse and is completing a PSA on the subject that will be distributed nationally. Additionally, her Katrina Walker Foundation is partnering with national organizations to bring awareness to this important subject.



Her book, "Unbreakable: 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire The Katrina Walker Story" is available on Amazon as well as directly through her website.



"I consider myself a motivator - not a motivational speaker. Everyone has a story. Everyone goes through trials and tribulations. I don't speak to or at people. I communicate and connect with them instead. I help others with good old fashion advice - financially, socially, mentally, and spiritually. I motivate people to get up and achieve their goals, start that new business, go after that promotion, Show them how to leave that bad relationship. I've been there. I motivate people to stop making excuses, stop saying 'can't do', and I'm going to use all my experiences to show you how."



Katrina Walker's website address is http://mskatrinawalker.com.