MS Teamworks Announces New Inspirational Stories for the Multiple Sclerosis Community

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2018 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers' online project MS Teamworks has added new educational and inspiring content from patients and MS experts to its innovative digital collection of powerful multiple sclerosis (MS) stories. Authentic video stories from people living with MS, healthcare professionals, and specialty talks on MS Treatment and Management, MS in the Pediatric Population, Mental & Emotional Well-Being and MS, and Special Considerations in MS Care make up the MS Teamworks content library. MS topics such as "MS: Why Numbers Matter," "Neuro-Ophthalmology," and "What Does It Mean to Be in a Clinical Trial," are also part of the programming.



The unique format and innovative content of these talks reflects the public's increasing need for new, more accessible information on a chronic neurological disorder that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide with almost one million people in the United States.



The MS Teamworks talks are free and accessible to the public. The new patient-focused stories include:



- "We Can Relate," a facilitated discussion with an MS patient about her unique challenges and how she overcomes them.



- "MS Won't Stop Me," a frank discussion on the challenges of living with MS and what motivates a person to persevere.



- "The Secret to Our Success," providing insight into what makes up a successful doctor-patient relationship.



The new MS Care Team talks come from top clinicians, experts and educators on MS and include:



- "Why I'm an MS Nurse", featuring Carrie Sammarco, DrNP, FNP-C, MSCN discussing her work with MS patients and what motivates her to work in the field.



- "Why I'm an MS Doctor," with Scott Newsome, DO, MSCS, FAAN, sharing how his mother's battle with MS inspired him to work with others with the disease.



- "Making Connections in MS,"a candid conversation among three NPs about the importance of having a good patient-clinician-relationship.



- "Making an Impact on MS Care" spotlights the CEO of CMSC, June Halper, and CMSC Director of Education, Tina Trott, speaking on the importance of establishing an MS care team to promote patient advocacy, research and education.



New MS Management and Treatment videos include "Forging a New Path in MS Treatment," and "Can Stem Cells Help My MS?". Mental and emotional well-being are discussed in new talks on "Mediation and Yoga," "Work-Life Balance," and "It's Not Just Bedroom Talk," a review of sexual issues commonly experienced by patients with MS and expert recommendations for addressing these issues.



Talks on special considerations in MS Care include "African Americans and MS," and "Aging and MS." Tanuja Chitnis, MD, FAAN, addresses pediatric MS in two separate talks: "Pediatric MS" and "Teen Talk: MS in Teenagers."



"MS Teamworks continues to provide accessible messages of hope to all members of the MS community and to illustrate the power of coming together as a team to provide a future for those living with MS," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.



MS Teamworks is produced by the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and Catamount Medical Education and made possible by a grant from EMD Serono. To access and share the MS Teamworks video talks, visit: www.msteamworks.com. Follow MS Teamworks on Instagram and Twitter: @msteamworks.



About CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe.



For more information visit: www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare.org and Facebook: CMSCmscare.



About Catamount Medical Education

Catamount Medical Education's mission is to create learning experiences that maximize the impact on patient care. Education is delivered through live programs, including satellite symposia, local and regional meetings, and online events, as well as through self-directed, enduring formats such as podcasts, videos, Webinars, monographs, newsfeeds, and other enduring formats. Catamount seeks to add value to its education and ensuring a direct impact on patient care by incorporating practical tools for the clinician (e.g., exam room posters, pocket cards, patient education materials) into every educational experience.



Learn more at http://www.catmeded.com.