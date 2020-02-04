MSA Ortho Surgeons Partner with SwiftPath Program LLC to Provide Outpatient Hip and Knee Joint Replacements

Kirkland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --MSA Orthopedics in Albany, Ga. will use the SwiftPath Care Management Method when performing knee and hip joint replacements in an outpatient setting.



With industry analysts forecasting significant increases in outpatient joint replacement and medical organizations pushing to achieve higher quality care at a lower cost with greater patient satisfaction, forward-thinking orthopedic organizations like MSA Ortho are re-evaluating how best to deliver their services—and many are choosing to offer total joint replacement as an outpatient procedure, according to Craig McAllister, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of SwiftPath Program LLC. Established in 2014, SwiftPath is a nationally recognized leader in the development of evidenced-based, rapid recovery protocols that enable surgeons to provide hip and knee replacements with same-day discharge in an outpatient setting.



MSA Ortho takes pride in being a patient-centered practice; SwiftPath is a patient-centric solution developed by surgeons. SwiftPath's focus on patient engagement and shared-decision making was a key factor in MSA Ortho's decision to adopt the SwiftPath Method, according to Mike Yelverton, Administrator. "At Team MSA, our patients are not statistics. They are individuals—the most important part of our business. We take a comprehensive approach to orthopedic care, with the patient always at the center of every treatment plan," Yelverton says.



Board-certified orthopedic surgeons Michael A. Davis, MD and T. Scott McGee, MD will perform outpatient joint replacement at MSA Ortho's Surgery Center. Both are highly accomplished professionals with a passion for orthopedics and a knack for leadership.



Prior to joining MSA Ortho, Dr. Davis was chief resident for five years at Georgia Regents University and also has a research and technical background in environmental engineering, chemistry and microbiology. His specialties include joint replacement and sports medicine. "SwiftPath allows us to provide customized, highly effective patient care based on established treatment protocols founded in scientific research with proven results," Dr. Davis says.



Dr. McGee is a former Airborne, scuba-qualified Army Ranger and combat orthopedic surgeon who received multiple distinguished military honors. His focus at MSA Ortho is sports medicine and both surgical and non-surgical orthopedics, including joint replacement. According to Dr. McGee, SwiftPath is a comprehensive program of consensus driven protocols that provides surgeons with a road map from beginning to end—but one that can be tailored to each surgeon's specific practice.



Although fairly new to MSA Ortho, Dr. McGee has been using the SwiftPath Method for several years with much success. On average, Dr. McGee's patients are able to return to normal activity after surgery in 5.4 weeks (the national average is about 10 weeks) and 100 percent of his SwiftPath joint replacement patients report they are likely to refer prospective patients to him.



"We are pleased to welcome MSA Ortho to the SwiftPath family of surgeons," says Dr. McAllister. "Dr. Davis and Dr. McGee are both committed to working towards advances in the field of orthopedics and their observations and input will help us continue to refine the SwiftPath Program."



About SwiftPath

SwiftPath (http://www.swiftpath.com) develops consensus-based protocols, patient education programs and an array of information technology tools to assure the safety and efficiency of outpatient and early discharge setting joint replacement.



About Musculoskeletal Associates (MSA Ortho)

MSA Ortho (https://www.msortho.com) takes a comprehensive approach to orthopedic care, creating plans that initiate the right therapies in a coordinated sequence for the most effective treatments possible for each patient.