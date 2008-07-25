MsDenishia.com Founder Supports Ebony Fashion Fair

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2008 -- Denishia Jackson, the CEO of MsDenishia.com recently showed her support for the Ebony Fashion Fair by attending the world’s largest traveling runway fashion show.



The Ebony Fashion Fair, also called the “Glam Odyssey,” honored the show's 50-year history by looking at designs from different decades, including the work of Bob Mackie, Anna Sui and Missoni.



Jackson, who has walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger, LaFayette 148 and Bob Macky among others, attended the affair in order to support the hard work of the fashion designers, as well as receive the opportunity to be able to promote her promotional and marketing company, Ms.Denishia.com.



Ms.Denishia.com currently promotes celebrity events, and allows Jackson to be able to spread her equation of success to aspiring models and fashion lovers with her Modeling Boot Camp “Be The Star That You Are” campaign. Jackson believes that education, motivation and preparation is the equation for success, and hopes to inspire many to be able to follow these steps.



About MsDenishia.com:

MsDenishia.com is a promotional and marketing company that was created by Denishia Jackson, a model who has been hosting celebrity events, writing her own column and founding the first official Modeling Boot Camp since her arrival to Minnesota from New York. Jackson believes that education, motivation and preparation is the equation for success, and she hopes to inspire others to learn this equation with her upcoming talk show with the working title, “Circle of Life.”

