North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --Various jobs in the mining industry require proof of training or retraining according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). New miners are required to complete at least 24 hours of training within the first 90 days of work. This includes 4 hours of training, of which completion is required before a new miner can begin work in a mine. Surface mining contractors, along with surface miners are required to a complete a refresher training course each year, consisting of a minimum of eight hours. Refresher training is specific in its teaching, which include any changes which could affect or harm a miner's health, along with health and safety topics important to operations at the mine.



MSHA certifications also provides other training courses, which include Hazardous Chemicals, Emergency Spill Response, Electrical Hazards, and miner's rights. These training requirements apply to miners and surface mining contractors who are present at a mining site. Surface mining contractors are included in this because regulations state a miner is any person who works in mining operations, which include drilling, blasting, extraction, mine development, milling, crushing, screening of mineral at a mine, sizing of minerals, any maintenance or repair of equipment and all associated hauling of materials within the mine. Therefore, truck drivers and heavy machine operators are required to take and pass the MSHA certification.



Those interested in working at a surface mine, including contractors and machinery operators, must complete MSHA Part 46 training, which will provide legal compliance information as well as the dangers lurking at mining sites. It will also cover worker protection and emergency services provided by safety protocols. Other topics included in MSHA certifications are accident prevention, first aid, CPR, identifying and reporting environmental hazards, as well as electrical and chemical hazards on the job site. In addition to the topics mentioned, the course also provides information on the rights of miners and miners' representatives. MSHA certifications can be acquired by taking in person classes or online courses.



About OSHA.NET

