Safety is always the priority when working in or near a mine. The Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) develops and adheres to safety and health rules for mines in the U.S. Their goal is to improve the health and safety conditions in mines, to help and prevent minors from sickness and accidents. The MSHA training is a mandatory, yearly course, which is stated by federal law. This training refreshes miners of the basics, such as site rules, emergency procedures, as well as accident prevention, first aid, and CPR. This course also trains you how to identify and report environmental hazards on the job site, as well as electrical and chemical hazards. This yearly training will protect and guide you in case of explosions, cave-ins, chemical accidents, and electrical dangers. The MSHA training goal is to keep workers safe, whether they are in the mine or working outside the mine.



MSHA Training, along with legislation and advances in safety equipment, have increased safety for miners, when working. Depending on the type of mine you work in, you will take the appropriate training course. MSHA Part 46 safety training is for surface mines. This training specifically deals with sand, gravel, surface clay, surface limestone, gravel, surface stone, shell dredging, and colloidal phosphate mines. This training is available to rank and file miners, supervisors, contractors, and construction workers.



Safety training is also available for all underground mines, surface coal mines, and a few surface/non-metal mines. The training offered for this is MSHA Part 48, and in person training is available as well as online training. This online course covers OSHA required safety standards.



MSHA training is for experienced miners as well as those new to mining. Training must be completed before work in a mine can begin. In these courses, information is updated, such as physical characteristics of surface mines, the types of surface mines, and operations. Whether working below, in the mine, or outside the mine, there is minor safety training that is required to be taken yearly.



OSHA.NET is dedicated to workplace health, safety training, and education. They work to create a safer, healthier workplace for all workers, by complying with OSHA regulations. They provide on-site and online safety training, in addition to industrial safety consulting services, mock OSHA inspections, and risk assessments.