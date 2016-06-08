MSPmentor 501: 2016 Global Edition Names MRE Consulting, Ltd. to Prestigious List Four Years in a Row

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --MSPmentor 501: 2016 Global Edition – the go-to-source for the world's most prestigious and effective managed service providers (MSP) – has ranked Houston-based MRE Consulting, Ltd. 36th on its 2016 list.



The coveted ranking places MRE in the top 50 managed service providers for the first time. The annual report identifies the world's top 501 managed service providers and is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. This year's edition is the 9th MSP 501 publication and recognizes top cloud service providers based on factors including recurring revenue, growth and overall productivity and capacity.



The complete 2016 MSP 501 list is available at http://mspmentor.net/node/65661.



"On behalf of Penton and MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate MRE for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, MSPmentor's Editor-in-Chief. The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace, and the companies showcased on the 2016 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry."



"I'm incredibly proud of our team," said Stephen Webster, MRE's Chief Technology Officer. "Our commitment to customer satisfaction, delivering business value and providing innovative, common-sense yet creative solutions has propelled MRE to the top 50."



MRE's ranking on the 2016 MSPmentor 501 is the latest recognition of the company's most core capabilities, which range from strategic assessments of an entire company to management of specialized infrastructure and commodity trading and risk management projects – all from a single source.



About MRE Consulting

MRE Consulting is a dynamic professional services firm that employs highly trained and experienced engineers and management professionals. Based in Houston, MRE delivers business and technology solutions, services, and staffing to a range of industries. MRE's core capabilities include infrastructure technology management and commodities trading and risk management.



Visit mre-consulting.com to learn more.



