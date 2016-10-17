MSTR Introduces Attainable Luxury with Their First Line of Carbon Fiber Automatic Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --MEISTER Watches (MSTR), a young startup specializing in bold, luxury watches at attainable pricing, has introduced their first line of carbon fiber automatic watches. The company is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Automatic, mechanical watches are viewed as the distinguishing feature of ultra high-end luxury watches. Their high price point often makes them a status symbol and often unachievable one for most consumers. MSTR is breaking the mold with a direct to consumer model that is able to cut manufacturing costs while passing along those savings to the customer.



"Since we started MSTR seven years ago, it has always been our dream to add automatic watches to our lineup, but the high costs of the movements made it difficult. Thanks to the rise of crowdfunding, we are finally able to to fund the production and offer watches at a reasonable prices," says co-founder Ryan Pietersz.



To launch, the company is introducing two carbon fiber automatic watch models- The Noble and The Speedster. The Noble is the simpler design with subtle features that draw out its beauty. The company took elements from their flagship Ambassador watch and simplified it. The case and bezel are not only buff, but intricate, with precision cuts, hexagon bolts, and a polished bezel. The carbon fiber dial face is overlaid with polished 3D indicators and a sweeping second hand to create depth. It's protected with a tough sapphire crystal lens that's been further improved with an anti-reflective coating.



The Speedster is an over-sized watch with a race car inspired design. It features a larger 45mm, multi-piece bolt down case and a layered bezel cut to resemble an engine piston. The numerical hour indicators and minute hash marks overlay a carbon fiber dial face with sub-dials to emulate the gauge clusters of popular race cars. The spinning gears of the automatic movement are exposed to showcase the "engine" that drives the watch. A sapphire lens with an anti-reflective coating also protects the watch.



There is a current trend towards vintage, minimalist designs in the watch world, but MSTR is staying true to their roots with beautiful designs focused on intricate details which present a sophisticated, while not overly busy look. Every piece has been meticulously manufactured and designed to feel great on the wrist.



"In a world with expensive automatic watches and expensive retail middlemen, we are introducing a new affordable automatic watch direct to consumer. We are a real watch company that has been in business for 7 years unlike most crowd funded automatic watch campaigns," adds Pietersz. "MSTR has experience and in manufacturing watches and now making automatics affordable. Perfect for the watch collector thats looking to take a step up from quartz to automatic. These Automatic timepieces are built to last and will be passed down as family heirlooms."



The MSTR Line of Carbon Fiber Automatic Watches is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mstr-carbon-fiber-automatic-watch-watches-fashion



About MSTR

MSTR is a watch company based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2009, MSTR continues to provide attainable luxury watches. MSTR has collaborated with some of the best influencers in the sports, music, and fashion industries.



For more information on MSTR please visit http://www.mstrwatches.com/