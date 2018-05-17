Mt Ephraim NJ Pizza Restaurant and Caterer Now Open

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --Tony Roni's, a beloved neighborhood pizza restaurant, has opened their newest location in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. The neighborhood pizza chain has been serving families and companies for the last 20 years. To celebrate their grand opening they offered $1 slices to customers in the area. The restaurant also caters to events for all occasions including corporate catering, luncheons, event catering, and parties.



When asked what he thought customers would find most surprising about Tony Roni's, Tony says, "How hard we work on all the details and systems to make all of them happy and that our catering is second to none." To learn more about Tony Roni's or view their catering options, visit https://tonyronis.com/mt-ephraim/



About Tony Roni's

Tony Roni's is not your typical pizzeria caterer; they are reliable and trustworthy, making everything from scratch and now offering full-service catering options. They are a neighborhood pizzeria, with over 21 years of experience serving families and companies in their community.



Tony Roni's Mt Ephraim

1 N Black Horse Pike Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059

856-931-1600

https://tonyronis.com